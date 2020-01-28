City of Sandy Springs hosts public meetings for Hammond Drive improvements

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (Jan. 27, 2020 ) – The City of Sandy Springs is hosting two (2) Public Information Open House meetings regarding improvements planned for Hammond Drive on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. The sessions will provide the community with an opportunity to provide input on the proposed alternatives. There will be a short presentation, followed by the Open House.

The improvements planned will impact Hammond Drive from Roswell Road to Glenridge Drive. Currently, Hammond Drive experiences severe congestion and queuing of traffic, especially during peak commuting hours. The current and growing traffic demand along Hammond Drive has also led to an increase in neighborhood cut-through traffic, and adversely impacts adjacent roadways.

This portion of Hammond Drive also lacks sidewalks and marked crosswalks, does not adequately accommodate MARTA, and presents challenges in terms of visibility for motorists and pedestrians. The conceptual design proposes to improve safety and operational efficiencies and will include multi-use paths, sidewalks, landscaping, pedestrian lighting, and intersection enhancements.

The first of the two Open House meetings will be on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, from 11 am-1 pm. A second meeting will be held that same day from 6 pm-8 pm. Both meetings will provide the same information and displays and will take place at Sandy Springs City Hall, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.

The Hammond Drive Improvement project is included within the Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (T-SPLOST) program approved by voters in Sandy Springs and Fulton County as part of the T-SPLOST referendum passed in November 2016.