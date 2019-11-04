Atlanta consumers rally against Georgia Power

Concerned community members to rally outside Public Service Commission against Georgia Power’s proposed rate hikes

ATLANTA — Concerned community members from multiple environmental and social justice organizations plan to demonstrate outside the Public Service Commission’s office at 4:00 p.m. Monday, November 4, to protest and raise awareness about Georgia Power’s proposed rate hikes.

Georgia Power wants to extract an additional $2.2 billion from its customers over the next three years by raising its electricity rates and fees. In addition to charging more for electricity, the utility wants to raise its mandatory monthly “basic service charge” that must be paid regardless of how much electricity is used.

The Georgia Public Service Commission has a series of hearings scheduled on Georgia Power’s proposal, and the Partnership for Southern Equity is joining our partners to fight this hike. Monday’s rally coincides with the second hearing on Georgia Power’s rate case.

More information on Georgia Power’s proposal can be found on this page put together by the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy: cleanenergy.org/blog/see-how-much-your-bill-would-increase-from-georgia-powers-proposed-hike/.

The Partnership for Southern Equity partners in this effort include the Sierra Club Georgia Chapter’s, Georgia Beyond Coal Campaign, Sankofa Church, Malcolm X Grassroots Movement,Southern Alliance for Clean Energy (SACE), SisterCARE Alliance, Georgia Conservation Voters, Shrine of the Black Madonna Pan African Christian Church, Mt. Welcome Missionary Baptist Church, Georgia WAND, Georgia Community Coalition, and the Southern Alliance for Clean Energy.

What: A rally to protest a proposal from Georgia Power to raise rates.

When: 4:00- 6 p.m. on Monday, November 4 (rain or shine)

Where: Outside the Public Service Commission’s office, 244 Washington St. SW, Atlanta, GA 30303