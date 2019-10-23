Trump doesn’t know lynching … or does he?

“So some day, if a Democrat becomes President and the Republicans win the House, even by a tiny margin, they can impeach the President, without due process or fairness or any legal rights. All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here – a lynching. But we will WIN!” the POTUS said in a Tweet.

before a congressional panel, according to Roll Call. Time reports Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi opened an impeachment inquiry against Trump after a whistleblower accused him

Trump sent the tweet shortly before U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor was

Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi on Tuesday responded to President Donald Trump comparing the impeachment inquiry against him to “a lynching.”

“I don’t know how many times we have to say that the President is racist and unfit to serve,” Thompson said on Twitter.

“Once again, the President has attempted to distract the American people from his wrongdoings and shortcomings. His use of the word “lynching” is racially insensitive. One can not compare being held accountable for their actions to being brutally beaten and hung from a tree for an alleged offense without a legal trial. He abuses his power, violates the constitution, and continuously obstructs justice. This ignorant illegitimate President is morally unfit to lead this country,” Thompson said in a Facebook post.

From his early business interests, through his “birtherist” foray into national politics, to his divisive campaign rhetoric and now his utterances and policy as president: racism has been a steady undercurrent in the life and times of Trump.

In 1989 Trump paid a reported $85,000 to take out advertising space in four of the city’s newspapers with the headline: “Bring Back The Death Penalty. Bring Back Our Police!”

The inspiration was the arrest of five teens in the rape and assault of a jogger in Central Park. The teens were exonerated when the attacker confessed in 2002.

“I think he knew what he was doing by taking a side, and I think he knew he was aligning himself with law and order, especially white law and order,” said Michael D’Antonio, the author of Never Enough, a 2016 Trump biography.