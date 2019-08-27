ADW News

WATCH | Stacey Abrams Breaks Down Voter Suppression in 2020

  • ADW News Desk

NowThis has released a new video op-ed with Stacey Abrams highlighting the arc of voter suppression in the United States, and her voting rights organization’s new nationwide voter protection effort.

Video is owned and produced by NowThis.

 

