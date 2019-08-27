WATCH | Stacey Abrams Breaks Down Voter Suppression in 2020

NowThis has released a new video op-ed with Stacey Abrams highlighting the arc of voter suppression in the United States, and her voting rights organization’s new nationwide voter protection effort.

‘Whatever you value becomes real when you vote for people who will represent your values.’ — @staceyabrams is leading voter protection efforts to make sure every vote is counted in the 2020 election (with @FairFightAction #FairFight2020) pic.twitter.com/YkBtniUhEd — NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 26, 2019

Video is owned and produced by NowThis.