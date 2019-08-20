Fulton to Open 3 Early Voting Sites Starting Aug. 26 for Special Election

Residents of Fulton County Commission District 6 and Atlanta Board of Education District 2 will be able to begin voting early for the September 17 Special Election on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019.

Three early voting locations will be open:

Monday, August 26-30, 2019 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, September 3-7 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Polling places will be closed on Sept. 2, 2019 in observance of Labor Day.)

Monday, September 9-13 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Early Voting Locations

· Fairburn Library, 60 Valley View Dr., Fairburn, GA 30213

· Fulton County Government, Center 130 Peachtree St., SW Atlanta, GA 30303

· South Fulton Service Center, 5600 Stonewall Tell Road, College Park, GA 30349

There will not be voting on Sunday.

Officials encourage voters to verify their eligibility to vote in this special election by visiting www.mvp.sos.ga.gov before heading to the polls and to consider taking advantage of early voting to avoid long lines on Election Day.