Morehouse Ignored Sexual Harassment Complaint, Alleged Victim Says

The AJC and WSB-TV reported that a Morehouse College student posted short videos on Twitter late Tuesday and Wednesday claiming the school has ignored his complaint that an employee sexually harassed him last year.

The all-male, Atlanta college responded to the posts Wednesday afternoon by saying it has launched a formal investigation and the employee is now on unpaid administrative leave.

The student said the incidents included verbal sexual advances and touching and said he immediately notified college officials about the situation.

