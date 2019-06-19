WATCH: Julianne Malveaux on Slavery Reparations: “Our Economic Success … Punished By The Rope, Stymied By Lynching”

Danny Glover, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Julianne Malveaux and others testified on slavery reparations before a House Judiciary subcommittee.

The House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights and Civil Liberties held the hearing on Wednesday, its stated purpose “to examine, through open and constructive discourse, the legacy of the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade, its continuing impact on the community and the path to restorative justice.”

June 19th coincides with Juneteenth, which commemorates the ending of chattel slavery in America.

FULL VIDEO: HERE