Mitch McConnell Says He Won’t Support Reparations Because ‘We Elected an African-American President’

By David Edwards
Photo by Gage Skidmore, CC BY-SA 3.0
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said on Tuesday that the United States does not need to pay reparations for slavery in part because “we elected an African-American president.”
McConnell was confronted with a question about reparations during a press gaggle at the Capitol.
“I don’t think reparations for something that happened 150 years ago for whom none of us currently living are responsible is a good idea,” the Kentucky Republican opined. “We tried to deal with our original sin of slavery by fighting a civil war, by passing landmark civil rights legislation. We’ve elected an African-American president.”
“I think we’re always a work in progress in this country but no one currently alive was responsible for that,” he added. “And I don’t think we should be trying to figure out how to compensate for it.”