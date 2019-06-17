On the Agenda: Atlanta City Council Significant Legislative Items for Next Meeting

The Atlanta City Council will consider adoption of the budget for Fiscal Year 2020, which begins July 1 (Legislative Reference No. 19-O-1223). The proposed general fund is approximately $677 million.

The proposed Fiscal Year 2020 budget includes:

• No increase in the City of Atlanta’s millage rate;

• A 3.1 percent pay increase for all Atlanta Fire Rescue Department sworn personnel;

• A 3.1 percent pay increase for 911 dispatchers;

• Increasing the minimum wage for City of Atlanta employees to $15 an hour;

• $800,000 in initial funding for the Office of Independent Compliance; and

• $150,000 for enhanced programming of senior services.

Additionally, the Council will consider:

• An ordinance to create a City of Atlanta Department of Transportation and authorize the chief financial officer to anticipate and appropriate department funding (Legislative Reference No. 19-O-1159)

• A resolution authorizing a five-year cooperative purchasing agreement for public safety cameras and equipment for the Atlanta Police Department in an amount not to exceed $26.42 million with two one-year renewal options (Legislative Reference No. 19-R-3747)

• An ordinance to name the community garden located in Sara J. Gonzalez Park in honor of fallen police officer Edgar Flores (Legislative Reference No. 19-O-1332)

• A resolution to create a commission to determine an appropriate manner to honor the late Dr. Lonnie C. King Jr. (Legislative Reference No. 19-R-3704). This item will need to be approved by the Committee on Council before being considered by the full Council.

Members of the Council will also present proclamations in recognition of the Atlanta Interfaith Broadcasting’s 50th Anniversary, National Pride Month, and Men’s Health Month.

The Atlanta City Council will convene Monday, June 17 at 1 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Atlanta City Hall, 55 Trinity Avenue SW.