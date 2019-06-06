“Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am” to Premiere in Atlanta

Premiering June 28th at the Regal Cinema off Cheshire Bridge Road, “Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am” offers an artful and intimate meditation on the life and works of the legendary storyteller and Nobel prize-winner.

From her childhood in the steel town of Lorain, Ohio to ‘70s-era book tours with Muhammad Ali, from the front lines with Angela Davis to her own riverfront writing room, Toni Morrison leads an assembly of her peers, critics and colleagues on an exploration of race, America, history and the human condition as seen through the prism of her own literature. Inspired to write because no one took a “little black girl” seriously, Morrison reflects on her lifelong deconstruction of the master narrative.

Woven together with a rich collection of art, history, literature and personality, the film includes discussions about her many critically acclaimed works, including novels “The Bluest Eye,” “Sula” and “Song of Solomon,” her role as an editor of iconic African-American literature and her time teaching at Princeton University.

Fans can expect to see prominent people that will be featured in the 88-year-old icon’s documentary. Appearances will be made by activist, Angela Davis, author Fran Lebowitz, writer Walter Mosley, poet Russell Banks, and the author’s editor, Robert Gottlieb.

Oprah Winfrey will also share her remarks on Morrison impact as a literary creation. In 1998, she starred in the movie Beloved, alongsideDanny Glover, and Thandie Newton, based off of Morrison’s 1987 novel.

“It’s impossible to actually imagine the American literary landscape without a Toni Morrison. She is our conscience, she is our seer, she is our truth-teller,” Winfrey said at a gala honoring Morrison this past December.