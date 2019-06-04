Beltline Construction Creates Lane Closures Through June

Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. contractors will conduct partial closures on Memorial Drive at the intersection of Bill Kennedy Way and the Atlanta BeltLine’s Eastside Trail.

The closures will begin Monday, June 3 from 9:00 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. and repeat nightly, Monday through Thursday, until June 20.

Partial closures will be on Memorial Drive, between Chester Avenue and Bill Kennedy Way, impacting the intersection of Memorial Drive, Bill Kennedy Way, and the Atlanta BeltLine’s Eastside Trail.

Lane closures will be required at Memorial Drive during the construction period. Construction crews will direct traffic around the closures, however, detour routes will also be in effect to route vehicular traffic around the site. See maps below. The detour routes are as follows:

Eastbound on Memorial Drive: Use Chester Avenue, turning right on Fulton Terrace and again on Holtzclaw Street to access Memorial Drive.

Use Chester Avenue, turning right on Fulton Terrace and again on Holtzclaw Street to access Memorial Drive. Westbound on Memorial Drive: Use Holtzclaw Street, turning left on Fulton Terrace and again on Chester Avenue to access Memorial Drive.

Use Holtzclaw Street, turning left on Fulton Terrace and again on Chester Avenue to access Memorial Drive. Traffic from Bill Kennedy Way will only have Eastbound access to Memorial Drive and must use the above detour to travel Westbound on Memorial Drive.

The road will be open and accessible outside of the 9:00 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. closure hours.

The closures are occurring as Atlanta Beltline Inc. is completing construction on the East Side trail’s southern extension.