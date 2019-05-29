Three Gwinnett County Parks to Offer Meals for Kids During Summer Break

A program to make sure children have access to healthy meals during summer break is coming to three Gwinnett County Parks and Recreation locations. Georgia Nutritional Services Inc. will serve as the sponsor for the federal Summer Food Service Program at no cost to the county.

As the sponsor, the organization will secure Meals for Kids to serve as the food vendor for the program. The meals program will be offered at Best Friend Park Gym, the Lilburn Activity Building and Rhodes Jordan Park.

The Summer Food Service Program will be available for children age 18 years and younger and those age 19 years and older who have a physical or mental disability. The program will provide a free daily meal and snack for summer camp attendees and will be open to the public as well.

The program will run weekdays June 3 through June 28 and July 8 through Aug. 2. There will be no service July 1 through 5. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and snack from 2:30 to 3 p.m.

For a location to be eligible for the Summer Food Service Program, the site must be located in a Board of Education school cluster where more than 50 percent of its students receive free or reduced lunch.

District 4 County Commissioner Marlene Fosque said as an added benefit, all three parks are in close proximity to a transit bus stop for easier access by participants. “I am proud of Gwinnett County Parks and Recreation for expanding its healthy lifestyle programming to include providing nutritious, accessible meals for children,” said Fosque.

For more information about the Gwinnett County Parks and Recreation, visit www.GwinnettParks.com.