Atlanta Creates Nation’s Largest ‘Food Forest’

The city council has approved the transformation of more than seven acres of southwest Atlanta land into the nation’s largest food forest. The food forest is also the first in Georgia. On Monday, the council unanimously approved turning the land, near the Lakewood Fairgrounds and Browns Mill Golf Course, into a public park and garden. The legislation was sponsored by District 1 councilwoman Carla Smith, who has been a longtime advocate for green, environmentally conscious measures.

According to the bill, which can be read here, people will be able to pick their own produce from trees and plants that will be in the park. The project is being partly funded by a grant from the U.S. Forest Service Community Forest and Open Space Conservation Program.

Trees Atlanta will manage, staff and maintain the project, as well as raise money and apply for additional grants.