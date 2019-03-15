Atlanta Public Schools Accepting Applications for Student Transfers Through March 29

Atlanta Public Schools is accepting applications for General Administrative Transfers and Georgia Special Needs Scholarship transfers now through Friday, March 29.

Georgia’s Public School Choice law allows residents of the city of Atlanta to attend a public school outside of their zoned APS school, if space is available. Students who live outside the district (non-residents) and want to attend an Atlanta Public School may do so, if space is available. Non-resident students are required to pay tuition. The current tuition rates for non-resident students are:

· General Education: $7,733

· Special Education: $11,359 plus costs for additional services based on individual needs

· Evening High School: $594.11 per class (non-resident), $118.82 per class (resident over age 21), free (Resident aged 16-21)

The Atlanta Board of Education will determine tuition for the 2019-2020 school year.

APS offers two types of transfers:

1. General Administrative Transfers – permits a student to attend an out-of-zone school through the highest grade offered at the school. Students are accepted based upon available space at the requested school.

2. Georgia Special Needs Scholarship Transfers – permits eligible special education students to request a transfer to another APS school on the basis of special needs. Approval is subject to space availability at the requested school. In order to qualify for the GSNS transfer, the student should meet the following requirements:

· The student’s parent(s) currently resides within Georgia and has been a Georgia resident for at least one calendar year; and

· The student has attended school during the 2018-2019 school year in a K-12 Georgia public school and that attendance is reflected in both the October 2018 and March 2019 full-time enrollment counts at the school.

General administrative transfers and Georgia Special Needs Scholarship transfers applications will be accepted online Monday, March 11 through Friday, March 29 at http://www.atlanta.k12.ga.us/transfers and in person at the APS Department of Student Assignment, 130 Trinity Avenue, 2nd Floor, Atlanta, GA 30303, from 8:30 am to 4:00 pm Monday through Friday. Parents may apply any time during the application window. Applications submitted on the last day receive the same consideration as applications submitted on the first day.

Transportation for students under the public school choice option is the responsibility of the parent. A list of schools accepting transfers is currently available on the APS website: http://www.atlanta.k12.ga.us/transfers

Also On Atlanta Daily World: