Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Names New Renew Atlanta General Manager

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced the appointment of Josh Rowan as General Manager of Renew Atlanta, a position responsible for leading the Renew Bond and TSPLOST infrastructure-improvement program for the City of Atlanta.

“Josh Rowan has a wealth of experience that will serve the City of Atlanta well as we upgrade and build our public infrastructure,” said Mayor Bottoms. “His record of strategic innovation in construction will help us perform creatively and efficiently for the taxpayers who overwhelmingly supported the Renew Atlanta Bond and T-SPLOST.”

Rowan has more than 24 years of program and construction management experience at the local, state and international levels. His leadership has successfully delivered more than $5 billion in facility and infrastructure capital. In his most recent international experience, he served as the independent engineer for U.S.-financed transportation infrastructure projects in Tanzania and Mozambique.

“It is an honor to serve in Mayor Bottoms’ Administration,” said Rowan. “I am excited to work with city leadership and address our most critical infrastructure needs.”

Prior to joining the City of Atlanta, Rowan served as Leader of Innovation Strategies for the construction management firm MBP, where he consulted on numerous high-profile and specialty projects across an array of sectors. He was responsible for overseeing construction on the Paulding County Adult Detention and Law Enforcement Center and The Georgian Terrace, a Sotherly Hotels renovation project.

Rowan holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology; and has earned certifications as a Professional Engineer (PE), Georgia Program Management Professional (PgMP), Project Management Professional (PMP), and Certified Construction Manager (CCM).

His appointment is effective March 7, 2019.

