Morehouse Sophomore Is Named as a Luard Morse Scholar

Artimus Cunningham, an English major from Sycamore, IL, has been named as a 2019 Luard Morse Scholar.

The sophomore was one of three HBCU students selected for the prestigious English-Speaking Union Luard Morse Scholarship. The winners will receive a $25,000 award to pay for a semester of study abroad in the United Kingdom during the 2019-20 academic year.

Cunningham will attend King’s College in London.

“The English-Speaking Union Luard Morse Scholarship Committee is excited about these truly exceptional students,” Duane Hughes, the chair of the Luard Morse Scholarship Committee, said in a statement. “Aristotle said, ‘We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence then, is not an act, but a habit.’ We, the Luard-Morse Scholarship Committee, are thrilled to reward [the scholarship winners] for their habit of excellence. We know that each will make the most of their time in the U.K., ensuring that it will be a life-changing experience.”

Founded in 1920, the English-Speaking Union is a nonprofit, nonpolitical organization that employs English as a catalyst to foster global understanding and goodwill by providing educational and cultural opportunities for students, educators and members.

Since 1969, the English-Speaking Union has provided Luard Morse Scholarships to sophomores pursuing four-year degrees at HBCUs. The merit awards have been presented to students majoring in economics, philosophy, finance, mathematics, liberal arts and the sciences.

