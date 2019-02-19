Is School Choice the Black Choice? Keeping it 100 for Atlanta Students

Roland Martin and The 74 will be holding the “Is School Choice the Black Choice?” education town hall event at the Morehouse College-Ray Charles Performing Arts Center from 6-8 p.m. on February 22. This two-hour event will feature speakers at the local, state, and national level and will offer opportunities to network with local education reform, faith, and civic groups. The town hall is aimed at helping families in Atlanta learn how they can better access high-quality schools for their children.

Local partners include Better Outcomes for Our Kids (BOOK), EdConnect, Genesis Innovation Academy, GeorgiaCAN, Georgia Charter School Association, Ivy Preparatory Academy, State Charter Schools Commission of Georgia, Teach for America- Metro Atlanta, and the Urban League of Greater Atlanta.

National partners include the American Federation for Children, EdChoice, ExcelinEd, J. Hood & Associates, National Alliance for Public Charter Schools, Progressive Policy Institute, UNCF, and the Walton Family Foundation.

Register HERE

Also On Atlanta Daily World: