Atlanta Airport Chapel Renamed in Honor of Bishop Dr. Barbara L. King

The Interfaith Chapel, located on the third floor of the Atrium in Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, will now be known as the “Dr. Barbara Lewis King Interfaith Chapel.”

The naming of the chapel – which is located outside the security checkpoint area of the world’s busiest airport and open to all – honors Bishop Dr. Barbara L. King, Founder and Minister of Hillside International Truth Center, Inc. in Atlanta and her work throughout the world.

The proposal to name the chapel in Dr. King’s honor was adopted unanimously by the Atlanta City Council on November 5, 2018. A dedication ceremony is to be held in January 2019.

The legislation was sponsored by Atlanta Councilmember Marci Collier Overstreet and signed by nine other members – Andrea Boone, Michael Julian Bond, Joyce Sheperd, Carla Smith, Dustin Hillis, Amir Farokhi, Matt Westmoreland, Andre Dickens and J.P. Matzigkeit.

Media icon, Oprah Winfrey, calls Bishop King “The Queen of New Thought” as she has enlightened people everywhere through the many books she has authored and with her years of teaching and speaking across the globe. Most recently, she made three presentations to thousands attending the World Parliament of Religions in Toronto, Canada.

“Dr. Barbara,” as she is affectionately called, is a Civil Rights leader who marched with Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King and is recognized for her work with King’s Chicago movement.

She was 81 years young when she earned a Doctor of Ministry degree from the Ecumenical Theological Seminary in Detroit but she has lived a life of service to others in her numerous roles and initiatives

Also On Atlanta Daily World: