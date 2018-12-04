Runoff Election Day Is Here For Two Statewide Runoff Races

There are two statewide races on the runoff ballot today.

First on the ballot is the runoff for Secretary of State between Democrat John Barrow and Republican Brad Raffensperger.

The other is a runoff for the Public Service Commission, the state board that regulates some utilities, like Georgia Power, between incumbent Republican Chuck Eaton and Democrat challenger Lindy Miller.

More than 45,000 Fulton County residents voted early in the runoff election.

Fulton’s advance in-person voting and vote-by-mail turnout as of Nov. 30 was 45,165, according to data from the Secretary of State’s Office. The county had the highest turnout in Georgia, which netted more than 402,000 statewide early votes after 2.1 million people voted in advance of the Nov. 6 general election.

An elections spokeswoman said Monday that the county didn’t experience any issues during early voting, and they don’t have any “special plans” going into Election Day. She cautioned that voters need to vote at their assigned precinct — not one of the early voting polls — on Election Day.

Voters can verify their correct location here. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today.

All absentee ballots will have needed to be returned by today.

Anyone can check the status of an absentee ballot via the secretary of state’s My Voter Page.

