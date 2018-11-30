ADW News
Salesforce WorldTour Atlanta: Diversity in Technology Town Hall

Join us on Wednesday, December 5th at the Salesforce World Tour Atlanta for a special lunch featuring Grant Hill and Nzinga Shaw, and our Diversity in Technology Town Hall.

2018 Salesforce World Tour
“Diversity In Technology Town Hall”

Wednesday, December 5 2018

Georgia World Congress Center
285 Andrew Young International Blvd NW
Atlanta, GA 30313

8:30 am – Registration Opens
11:30 am – Lunch with special guests Grant Hill and Nzinga Shaw

Panelists:

Molly Ford, Sr. Director, Global Equality Programs, Salesforce
Jason Brooks, Global Diversity Business Partner, Facebook
Kamau Bobb, Global Lead of Diversity Strategy and Research, Google
Brent Leary, Partner, CRM Essentials LLC (Moderator)

Admission is complimentary. Register by Nov. 30th for consideration » http://bit.ly/2RXB2Rf

