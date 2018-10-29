On Our Radar: Federal Contracting Needs You

The S.E. Regional Federal Contracting, Transportation & International Construction Forum is free and open to small business owners and entrepreneurs on November 14, 2018.

Speakers who have successfully negotiated the process of government contracting from small to multi-national businesses will be sharing their stories and tips, while key leaders in these areas will be available for networking. Hosted by The Aubash Group, construction entrepreneurs who dream of scaling their business internationally will have access to where the greatest need and opportunity for profit lies.

In May, the U.S. Small Business Administration announced that the federal government met its small business federal contracting goal for the fifth consecutive year awarding 23.88 percent in federal contract dollars to small businesses totaling $105.7 billion, an increase of $5 billion. This marks the first time more than $100 billion in prime contracts has been awarded to small businesses.

The Aubash Group is a full-service privately held firm based in Atlanta. whose system starts at certification and extends through the phases of business education, marketing, proposal preparation, capture management, contract management with a heavy focus on compliance throughout the entire process.

The forum will be held from 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., The Holiday Inn Express, 111 Cone Street Atlanta, GA 30303.

