Atlanta’s Confederate Avenue to be renamed

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, joined by Atlanta City Councilmember Carla Smith, signed legislation officially renaming Confederate Avenue Wednesday. On Monday, City Council voted unanimously 11-0 to approve changing Confederate Avenue to United Avenue, and East Confederate Avenue to United Avenue S.E.

Councilmember Smith, representing District 1, sponsored the measure.

“For our community to truly be One Atlanta, we must write a new chapter in our own history,” said Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. “The imagery and symbolism of these names and monuments represent systematic injustice, persecution and cruelty. That is not who we are as a city.”

“Today’s historic bill signing serves as further proof that there is no limit to what we can accomplish when we work together.,” she added.

The renaming of the streets was recommended by an 11-member advisory committee established last fall to address Confederate iconography in Atlanta. A three-member panel will implement the remaining recommendations made by the advisory committee.

A third street, Confederate Court, will also be renamed Trestletree Court.

