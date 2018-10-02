Atlanta Police Department to Get Pay Raises by January

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms today announced an unprecedented comprehensive plan to raise compensation for members of the Atlanta Police Department. By January 2019, the City will invest an additional $10 million towards compensation for patrolling police and senior police officers. By July 2019, the City of Atlanta will fully bring patrolling police and senior police officers to the competitive benchmark identified within the Mercer compensation study.

“Each day, the women and men of the Atlanta Police Department serve our communities selflessly – some making the ultimate sacrifice to keep our city safe,” said Mayor Bottoms. “It is time for the City of Atlanta to take care of those who take care of us, which is why our Administration will immediately get to work to provide Atlanta’s officers with the compensation they deserve.”

Mayor Bottoms prioritized an increase in APD compensation of 3.1% in her first budget. The newly announced plan builds upon her commitment to her One Atlanta vision, which is characterized by “a safe and welcoming city” with “world-class employees, infrastructure and services.”

In addition to raising police pay by 2019, the City will revisit public safety compensation every two years to ensure the Atlanta Police Department remains competitive.

“On behalf of Atlanta, I want to thank Chief Erika Shields for her steady leadership,” said Mayor Bottoms. “Our police are more than officers—they are public servants who protect our very way of life by upholding the rule of law.”

Earlier this year, the Atlanta Police Department and the Atlanta Police Foundation engaged Mercer to conduct a comprehensive market assessment to form base pay recommendations for APD’s police ranks. Once published, Mayor Bottoms convened a series of priority meetings with APD, the Atlanta Police Foundation, City of Atlanta officials and stakeholders to craft a swift and equitable plan of action to address the compensation concerns.

