Aretha Franklin’s Funeral: Where to Watch

The Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin’s funeral service this morning will begin at 10 a.m. ET and be broadcast LIVE on the Bounce and WORD networks in entirety as well as in portions on news networks like CNN and MSNBC.

Other coverage of the invitation-only funeral will be provided by the Associated Press and Brown Sugar via livestream while local Detroit TV stations will provide live coverage. ABC News’ Live coverage will also begin at 10 a.m.

Performers will include Stevie Wonder, Fantasia Barrino, Jennifer Hudson, The Williams Brothers, Vanessa Bell Armstrong, the Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir, The Clark Sisters, Faith Hill, Chaka Khan, Pastor Shirley Ceasar and others. Tributes will also be given by former president Bill Clinton, Clive Davis, Smokey Robinson, reverends Jesse Jackson and Al Sharpton, Cicely Tyson andMichigan Governor Rick Snyder.

