Atlanta City Council President Felicia Moore to Host Atlanta Business Matters Mixer

Atlanta City Council President Felicia A. Moore will host the Atlanta Business Matters Mixer on August 29 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Georgia Power Arkwright Auditorium. The Wednesday evening networking event will give business owners an opportunity to exchange knowledge and share their insights regarding some of the strengths and challenges of doing business in and with the City of Atlanta.

“Local business is vital to the development, growth and sustainability of a healthy and thriving Atlanta,” says Moore. “The Atlanta Business Matters initiative is designed to identify ways to further enhance the experience of business owners in the City of Atlanta while providing them access to some of the valuable resources available to support their development. During this inaugural mixer, attendees will network with fellow business owners and share information with my office regarding their needs. I look forward to meeting and listening to the business owners in attendance and establishing connections that I believe will lead to continued growth in Atlanta’s business sector.”

Parking and refreshments are free, and participants may register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/atlanta-business-matters-mixer-tickets-48734680742.

