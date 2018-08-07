Three-Time Olympian Hazel Clark Joins Bermuda Tourism Authority as Director of Sports Business Development

Three-time Olympian, seven-time U.S. National Champion track athlete, and greater Atlanta-based Hazel Clark joined the Bermuda Tourism Authority in the newly created role of director of Sports Business Development. As part of the sales and marketing team, Clark will devise and execute strategies for the growth of sports tourism in Bermuda, including targeted sporting events and sports training opportunities.

“As Bermuda continues its rise as a premiere sporting event and training destination, it became clear that a director of Sports Business Development was an essential role at the Bermuda Tourism Authority,” says CEO Kevin Dallas. “As demonstrated by recent success of events like the 35th America’s Cup and the MS Amlin World Triathlon Bermuda, sports are a great way to showcase the best of our island, bring new visitors and boost the economy. We are thrilled to have Hazel’s experience and perspective help lead our efforts as we develop an integrated and focused sports tourism strategy.”

Clark brings a wealth of international experience to the role, not only as a professional athlete, but also as a sports executive, event producer and brand ambassador. In previous posts, Clark was a former U.S. Sports Envoy, executive director of the Georgia Track Club, Coca-Cola Global Sports Marketing Associate, former Director of the Georgia Meet of Champions and producer of her own teen training camps. She has a diverse record of experience and accomplishments in television, coaching, health/wellness program administration, marketing and sales, as well as extensive national and international travel experience interacting with individuals from diverse cultural backgrounds. Clark has appeared in three global campaigns for Nike. In addition to her work as a spokesmodel, Hazel has appeared in instructional videos, commercials and advertisements for Hershey and The Home Depot, in addition to hosting various events, radio and television shows.

“I’m excited to join the dynamic team at the Bermuda Tourism Authority as Director of Sports Business Development,” said Clark, who will be based in Bermuda with her husband and daughter. “I see so much opportunity to build upon Bermuda’s success – it’s an opportunity I couldn’t pass up. The island is perfect for an array of events, and I can’t wait to share everything it has to offer with the sports world.”

