Family Food Fest Atlanta tickets still available for Father’s Day Food Tasting celebration

Tickets are still on sale at eventbrite.com . See link above and at ticket outlets

around Atlanta. See the attached flyer for ticket outlets.

Family Food Fest Atlanta (by the team that produced Real Men Cook Atlanta for 14 years) will be held at the Georgia Railroad Freight Depot 65 MLK Jr. Drive on Sunday, June 17 from 3-6 p.m.

Adult tickets are $25 and kids 12 and under are $15 in advance. At the door the cost is $5 more. $30 for adults and $20 for kids 12 and under.

Highlights include a performance by Q Parker of R & B Group 112 and a Cooking Demo by Food Network Star Celebrity Chef Jernard Wells. There is also a Kids Zone with cotton candy and sno cones and a health pavilion with screenings.

More than 60 men and a few women will prepare appetizers to desserts from

crab dip to bbq ribs to gumbo, oxtails, bluecrab pasta, key lime cake, peach cobbler and more.

Join us for a Father’s Day Celebration hosted by Art Terrell and Condace Pressley of Kiss 104.1 FM, Tom Jones of WSB TV 2 and Rick Joyner of the Rick Joyner Experience.

For more details visit our website at www.familyfoodfestatlanta.com or call

404 273-3227. Follow us on social media on Face Book, IG and Twitter.