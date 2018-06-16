Family Food Fest Atlanta tickets still available for Father’s Day Food Tasting celebration

0 reads Leave a comment
https://famfoodfestatl2018.eventbrite.com
Tickets are still on sale at eventbrite.com. See link above and at ticket outlets
around Atlanta. See the attached flyer for ticket outlets.
Family Food Fest Atlanta (by the team that produced Real Men Cook Atlanta for 14 years) will be held at the Georgia Railroad Freight Depot 65 MLK Jr. Drive on Sunday, June 17 from 3-6 p.m.
Adult tickets are $25 and kids 12 and under are $15 in advance. At the door the cost is $5 more. $30 for adults and $20 for kids 12 and under.
Highlights include a performance by Q Parker of R & B Group 112 and a Cooking Demo by Food Network Star Celebrity Chef Jernard Wells. There is also a Kids Zone with cotton candy and sno cones and a health pavilion with screenings.
More than 60 men and a few women will prepare appetizers to desserts from
crab dip to bbq ribs to gumbo, oxtails, bluecrab pasta, key lime cake, peach cobbler and more.
Join us for a Father’s Day Celebration hosted by Art Terrell and Condace Pressley of Kiss 104.1 FM, Tom Jones of WSB TV 2 and Rick Joyner of the Rick Joyner Experience.
For more details visit our website at www.familyfoodfestatlanta.com or call
404 273-3227. Follow us on social media on Face Book, IG and Twitter.
Family Food Fest Atlanta is a multicultural Father’s Day annual food tasting celebration of men on Father’s Day. This year we have celebrity chefs along with elected officials and honorary chairs Rev. Bronson Elliott Woods, Associate Pastor, Ebenezer Baptist Church; City Councilman Michael Bond; Fulton County Commissioners Robb Pitts and Commissioner Marvin Arrington, Dekalb County Commissioner Larry Johnson and Henry County Commissioner Bruce Holmes.
Sam Meadows Most Worshipful Smooth Ashlar Grand Lodge,the 2017 winner of the best BBQ category is ready to defend his title so come on bbq grillers and show what you can do.
There will be a robust silent auction with hotel stays and airline tickets and live entertainment on stage.
Join
us for this family-friendly fun afternoon of great food and activities on Father’s day.
