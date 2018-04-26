Statement Regarding GBI visit to City Hall

On Wednesday, April 25th, atlantadailyworld.com was first to report on a story about a Georgia Bureau of Investigation visit to Atlanta City Hall. The visit did happen, however, portions of the story were later found to be inaccurate. Although it was the intent of GBI to seize records and conduct interviews, no documents were actually removed from the building. It was also incorrectly reported that Jeremy Berry fled the building when GBI arrived. He was not at City Hall when the visit occurred.

The City of Atlanta Mayor’s Office of Communications issued the following statement:

“GBI agents came to City Hall today to coordinate meetings with City employees. The agents did not retrieve any documents or conduct any interviews. They also did not deliver any subpoenas. Contrary to reports, the City Attorney did not ‘sneak out’ of the building, but instead attended a pre-planned lunch meeting out of the office during the unannounced visit of the agents. Outside legal counsel, Attorneys General Sam Olens and Thurbert Baker, will be working with the GBI to provide all requested documentation and coordinate interviews accordingly.”

