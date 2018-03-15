Atlanta City Council member Michael Julian Bond hosts scrap tire collection drive 

Post 1 At-Large Council member Michael Julian Bond will join the Department of Public Works, the Keep Atlanta Beautiful Commission, and Liberty Tire Recycling in cleaning the environment during a free scrap-tire collection drive on Saturday, March 31 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Center for Hard to Recycle Materials (CHaRM) at 1110 Hill St. S.E.

Accepted materials include tires from personal vehicles and light-duty trucks. Tires with rims and large-truck tires will not be accepted, and tires from commercial businesses are prohibited.

Getting rid of tires in a safe manner is crucial. Tire stockpiling harbors vermin and standing water that provides ample breeding ground for mosquitoes, many of which carry dangerous diseases like the West Nile and Zika viruses. Illegally dumped tire piles can initiate fires that may be large and very difficult to control or extinguish. In July 2017, a tire fire from an illegal dumping site at the old Atlanta Prison Farm at 1500 Key Road produced a plume of smoke seen across Atlanta for miles.

For more information, contact the office of Council member Michael Julian Bond at (404) 330-6770 or mbond@atlantaga.gov or the Keep Atlanta Beautiful Commission at (404) 865-8743 or kabc@atlantaga.gov.

