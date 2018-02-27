Stacey Abrams’ Campaign Responds to Republican Threats to Delta

Yesterday, Georgia Republicans expressed support for penalizing Delta for ending their partnership with the NRA after listening to consumer feedback.

The Stacey Abrams for Governor Campaign’s communications director, Priyanka Mantha, released the following statement:

“If you needed any further proof that Republican leaders are in the pocket of the gun lobby, here it is. Casey Cagle would sacrifice thousands of jobs, endanger our state’s economy, and stick a finger in the eye of a huge employer in our state just to satisfy his buddies at the NRA. Real leadership is working to make sure no child has to suffer through a tragedy like Parkland again–not propping up the gun lobby at the cost of working families of Georgia. Stacey Abrams is the only candidate for governor on either side of the aisle who has never received a stamp of approval from the NRA, and she will continue to champion gun safety efforts in Georgia.”

Also On Atlanta Daily World: