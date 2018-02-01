Social Support and the SOVA study

“Lean on Me”

by Bill Withers

Sometimes in our lives we all have pain

We all have sorrow

But if we are wise

We know that there’s always tomorrow

Chorus: Lean on me, when you’re not strong

And I’ll be your friend

I’ll help you carry on

For it won’t be long

‘Til I’m gonna need

Somebody to lean on

Please swallow your pride

If I have things you need to borrow

For no one can fill those of your needs

That you won’t let show

You just call on me, brother, when you need a hand

We all need somebody to lean on

I just might have a problem that you’ll understand

We all need somebody to lean on

Chorus

You just call on me brother, when you need a hand

We all need somebody to lean on

I just might have a problem that you’ll understand

We all need somebody to lean on

If there is a load you have to bear

That you can’t carry

I’m right up the road

I’ll share your load

Chorus

