Atlanta Composer Premieres New Opera On Anti-Lynching Journalist Ida B. Wells


Atlanta composer and violist Amy Leventhal has written a new opera based on the life of Ida B. Wells, a journalist most famous for the anti-lynching campaign she led from 1893 through 1927.

Leventhal’s “In Her Words” premieres at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the Performance Studio of the Fine Arts Building on Georgia State University’s Perimeter College Clarkston campus.

Ida B. Wells was born in 1862 in Holly Springs, Mississippi. This Opera, In Her Words, by Composer Amy Leventhal 11 singers tell the story of her early life.

