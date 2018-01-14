The New Pittsburgh Courier celebrates the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

REV. DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. is welcomed with a kiss by his wife, Coretta, after leaving court in Montgomery, Ala., March 22, 1956. Dr. King was found guilty of conspiracy to boycott city buses in a campaign to desegregate the bus system, but a judge suspended his $500 fine pending appeal. (Associated Press Photo)
THE KING FAMILY is pictured at home in Atlanta: from left, Martin Luther King III, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Coretta Scott King, Dexter, 4, and Yolanda, 9. June 20, 1965. (Associated Press Photo)
REV. DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. looks at the glass door of his rented beach cottage in St. Augustine, Fla., that was shot into on June 5, 1964. No one was in the house at the time of the shooting. Dr. King was in St. Augustine to meet with other integration leaders. (Associated Press Photo)