LEGAL NOTICE

C.W. Matthews Contracting Co., Inc will be accepting quotations from subcontractors, including certified GDOT DBE Subcontractors, for City of Atlanta Invitation To Bid FC-10077 Spring Street Viaduct Replacement Southern Phase (Phase II). This project is bidding onFebruary 2, 2018 @ 2:00 PM.

Items of work include (but are not limited to): Hauling, Milling, Construction Layout, Concrete Flatwork, Fencing, Handrail, Erosion Control, Grassing, Nursery Items, Water Lines, MSE Wall, Retaining Wall, Guardrail, Signs, Storm Drain, Drainage Structure, Electrical, Traffic Signals and Thermoplastic Pavement Marking.

Subcontractor quotations (including all Required City of Atlanta Forms) will be accepted by C. W. Matthews’ Estimating Department in person, by e-mail: hpaige@cwmatthews.com &/or mikek@cwmatthews.com or Fax: #770-422-9361 until Noon on Friday, January 26, 2018. All bidding documentation will be available at the C. W. Matthews Contracting website (www.cwmatthews.com) as well as the City of Atlanta website (http://procurement.atlantaga.gov/fc-10077-spring-street-viaduct-replacement-southern-phase-ii/) If you have any questions regarding the project, please contact Heath Paige at (770) 422-7520 X1101.

You must register a User ID and Password to access the CWM website. For additional website information, contact C. W. Matthews’ Estimating Department at 770-422-7520.

