A Break From the Norm: The Julia | Miami, Fla.

It’s not difficult to be sold on a weekend, just minutes from the ocean in South Beach Miami. Add to it three days in boutique accommodations curated especially for adults, only; and a complimentary French-inspired breakfast spread that includes croissants and vegan banana bread or an olive loaf and wine during the evening wind down, and you have the makings of a satisfying escape.

The Julia, a 29-room hotel in the South of Fifth neighborhood, is named after the iconic founder of Miami Julia Tuttle. A complementary addition to the restaurants and shops sprinkled throughout the relaxed and walkable residential area, its fresh and modern aesthetic begins from the street — the traditional, yet atypical, Art Deco facade and Mediterranean Revival architecture are from its original build in the 1930s. The Julia is built from the foundation of the third oldest hotel in Miami Beach.

Crafted by renowned architect and interior designer Stephen Busto, the property’s interior begins with an eclectic Mediterranean garden party-styled lobby — antique touches intermingled, including the original Cuban tile flooring and artwork from local and international artists. Modernities like a Starbucks coffee machine, floods of natural lighting and plenty of periodicals make the hub of it all an apt meeting place that feels both chic and proper.

The adults-only concept is precisely delivered in The Julia’s minimalist and smart guest rooms. Outfitted with custom-designed furnishings, solid oak plank flooring and modern artwork throughout, the details have been fine tuned. In each room, paper cutouts in the style of Matisse, by Canadian artist Edward Bader, feature faceless vacationers floating in serene pools of color. The message: you bring yourself to this artwork … and you were top of mind in the design of this stay. For a little extra, book one of the five two-story “Ibis” rooms featuring vaulted ceilings from which hand-crafted art installations of the Scarlet Ibis, a native to the tropics, playfully lend colorful silhouettes.

And when you’re taking in the surroundings from its patio, you’ll likely christen “break from the norm” that is The Julia both just right and just enough.

Nightly rates start at $189.

What to do while there.

Sunrise Yoga: Stroll down a couple of blocks to the beach for yoga alongside the ocean. Bliss.

The Brickell City Centre: Shop a spell and then grab lunch at the Big Easy Wine Bar & Grill. Inspired by the lifestyle and spirit of South Africa, the unfussy, woodsy digs backdrop comfort fare like hand cut steaks, Cauliflower Samosas, Chili-Coffee Rubbed Pork Flat Bread and Mini Malay Veggie Bunny Chow.

Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science: Recently opened in downtown Miami’s waterfront Museum Park, Frost Science is dedicated the core science behind living systems, the solar system and known universe, the physics of flight, light and lasers, the biology of the human body and mind, and much more. Guests can explore the world of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) in an experiential setting with interactive exhibitions and unique shows.

Lobster Bar Sea Grille (Miami Beach): World-class seafood, prime steaks, and superior service in a dazzling, upscale setting. The Lobster Bar Lobster Bisque Au Cognac is a must.

