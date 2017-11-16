Contact: www.atlantatribune.com

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Double Emmy Award Winner GregAlan Williams to Host 19th Annual Hall of Fame

ATLANTA (11/14/17) – GregAlan Williams will host Atlanta Tribune: The Magazine’s 19th Annual Hall of Fame and the induction of four of Georgia’s most notable individuals, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017, at the Infiniti Club at SunTrust Park. The event will begin at 7 p.m. and the attire is business.

Emmy Award-Winning actor, critically acclaimed author, respected educator, prolific speaker, master storyteller… these are just a few characteristics to describe the genius of Gregory Alan Williams. Williams, most recently noted for his role as Mac McCready on the OWN Network’s “Greenleaf” made his acting debut in 1978. After serving two years in the United States Marine Corps, and a short stint in the band Flight Time, where he performed with famed music producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, he became a founding member of the world-renowned Penumbra Theater in St. Paul, Minn., and began his journey to Hollywood. Other acting credits include “Remember the Titans” and “Hidden Figures.”

“Each year, our HOF inductees are individuals and esteemed organizations that have left a lasting imprint not only on communities in Atlanta, but the world,” says Ms. Pat Lottier, publisher, Atlanta Tribune: The Magazine. “We are honored to share their stories and to insert their narratives into the city’s history.”

19th Annual Hall of Fame Honorees:

Dr. Lonnie Johnson, president and founder of Johnson Research and Development Co., Inc., a technology development company, and its spin off companies, Excellatron Solid State, LLC; Johnson Electro-Mechanical Systems, LLC; and Johnson Real Estate Investments, LLC. In 1989, Johnson formed his own engineering firm and licensed his most famous invention, the Super Soaker® water gun, to Larami Corporation. Two years later, the Super Soaker® became the number one selling toy in America.

William Stanley III and Ivenue Love-Stanley, the power duo behind Stanley, Love-Stanley broke new ground for African-American architects in the South. He was Georgia Tech’s first African American to graduate with a degree in architecture, and she was the school’s first female African American architect. As the second largest African-American architectural practice in the South, Stanley, Love-Stanley, P.C. has been responsible for many landmark projects that have helped to reshape Atlanta and other communities throughout the region. The firm’s achievements range from designing award-winning projects, such as the Olympic Aquatic Center at Georgia Institute of Technology and the Ebenezer Baptist Church to being the recipient of numerous community and professional service citations.

Monica Kaufman Pearson, renowned Atlanta television broadcast journalist. After 37 years as a news anchor with WSB-TV Atlanta, Pearson retired in 2012. She now hosts a weekly radio show on KISS 104.1 FM and co-hosts Georgia Public Broadcasting’s Georgia Public Broadcasting talk show – “A Seat at the Table.” She joined WSB-TV in 1975 as Atlanta’s first woman and first minority to anchor the daily 6 p.m. news, and has received 33 local and regional Emmys for reporting, anchoring and her Closeups and an Emmy for an exclusive interview, that garnered national recognition, with Georgia Congressman John Lewis in 2008.

The Tribune will also recognize William “Bill” Taggart, former CEO of Atlanta Life and interim president of Morehouse College, with the Legacy Award.

Atlanta Tribune’s Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony is supported by the Georgia-Pacific Foundation and honorary chair Curley M. Dossman Jr. Other sponsors include the Atlanta Braves, Georgia Lottery Corporation, Grady Health System, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, and Publix Super Markets, Inc.

For sponsorship opportunities or to purchase a table, please email Pat Lottier at plottier@atlantatribune.com, or call 404.731.5160. Media inquiries should be directed to Katrice L. Mines or Kamille D. Whittaker at editorial@atlantatribune.com or 770.587.0501, ext. 214. To purchase tickets please visit https://at2017hof.eventbrite.com.

About the Honorary Chair: Curley M. Dossman Jr. is president of the Georgia-Pacific Foundation and vice president of Community Affairs at Georgia-Pacific. He oversees all the company’s community-based programs nationwide and the foundation’s philanthropic giving. In his dual roles, he works closely with CEO Jim Hannan, other company executives, and civic leaders in Atlanta and across the country.

###

Also On Atlanta Daily World: