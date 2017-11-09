Reports: Chicago To Host 2020 All-Star Weekend

CHICAG0 — The city of Chicago hasn’t hosted an NBA All-Star Weekend since 1988 when Michael Jordan hosted the festivities and took home MVP honors at the Chicago Stadium. The hiatus looks to be coming to an end.

Thursday evening the Bulls announced that they would be making a “major announcement” Friday at 2PM at the United Center.

#Bulls just sent out a release announcing that they will be making "major announcement" along with the City of Chicago and the @NBA tomorrow @ 2. Adam Silver, Rahm Emanuel , Ald. Walter Burnett Jr., and Kara Bachman ED @ Chicago Sports Commission will be at the UC — Terrence Tomlin (@TomlinDoesIt) November 9, 2017

Shortly after Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reported that Chicago is set to host the 2020 NBA All-Star Game.

Sources: Chicago will host the NBA All-Star Weekend in 2020, announcement coming on Friday. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 9, 2017

#TheBIGS will drop more info as it unfolds but based on the early reports…Chicago will be the center of the basketball universe come Winter of 2020.

Follow #TheBIGS on Twitter!

Also On Atlanta Daily World: