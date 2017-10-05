Too often we are given a face of hate, a face that has always been one of evil or of sinister intent.

My first thought on the reality of who we are as a people is not the one projected by the media or projected by the church.

I see us as the children of the lord, as his messengers noble proud and strong.

So came this little poem.

He Came

He came with wings on fire, skin black as the night, a messenger from god. Be not afraid, he said to me, with a voice of love. I looked at him trembling and said, why would the devil come for me, I’ve lived a righteous life. He laughed a loud and joyous laugh. If the devil came for you my child, he would never dress so fine.

