Try this: The West End’s vegan strip

The West End has the vegan scene on lock. Go meatless for a weekend.
Viva La Vegan
1265 Lee Street SW
Atlanta, GA 30310
Run by a brother and sister team, this new vegan haven near Capitol View is all about vitality. They aim to preserve the comfort in comfort food — serving up classics with both soy and soy free options for chicken and waffles, Philly cheesesteaks, salmon burgers, and chicken gyros, tacos, chicken sandwiches, chimichangas and raw collard wraps — all sided with crispy, garlic French fries. Super flavorful.
Tassili’s Raw Reality
1059 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd.
Atlanta, GA 30310
Raw, vegetarian eatery fixing up an array of wraps, salads and main entrees. Crowd pleasers: Mixed Spicy Kale Wrap and Naked Tacos; Sweet Coconut Corn, Pad Thai Noodles and Black-eyed Pea Hummus.
KarbonStar Vitality Vegan Café and Juice
1542 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd.
Atlanta, GA 30310
Soul Vegetarian West End
879 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW
Atlanta, GA 30310
Healthful Essence
875 York Ave. SW
Atlanta, GA 30310