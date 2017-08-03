New Tax Assessments for Fulton County Homeowners Coming on August 4th

Fulton County’s Board of Assessors approved the new tax assessments, clearing the way for new assessment notices to be sent. County commissioners last month decided to keep residential assessments at 2016 values after an outcry from residents who saw their property values and thus, tax obligation, increase much more than they anticipated. On June 28, the Fulton County Board of Assessors voted to act upon the resolution approved by the Board of Commissioners. Staff from the Tax Assessors Office, County Manager’s Office, County Attorney’s Office, and Information Technology Department and others are now taking steps to implement the correction process.

The Board of Commissioners has since voted to correct the 2017 Tax Digest – instructing property owners to fully disregard the Property Assessment notice mailed in May. Additionally, any appeals submitted are now null and void. A new appeal period will begin with the date of new notices, tentatively August 4th.

According to action taken by the Board of Commissioners on June 21, 2016 values will be applied to most residential properties for 2017, with the exception of: New construction, new parcels, and properties with changes in acreage, living area or renovation will maintain their 2017 values.

Properties with any change in exemption, either as requested by the property owner before June 21 or removed by the Tax Assessors’ Office in error, will be corrected with the appropriate exemption for 2017.

Properties that were subject to litigation that changed ownership, value of the land, or improvements within a tax parcel as a result of the appeal will maintain 2017 values.

Values of all commercial properties in Fulton County will remain at the assessed 2017 levels, due to undergoing an extensive review process in 2015 and 2016.

The appeals window will be open until Sept. 18, and tax bills are expected to go out in early October after the county, cities and school boards set their tax rates, which they expect to do in early September.

Tax bills will be due in early December, in order to collect tax monies in the same year the properties are assessed.

