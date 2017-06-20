5 Ways to turn a ‘No’ Into a ‘Yes’

The saying “You have to fail to win” has been around for decades. However, hearing “No” again and again after pitching a business proposal can become frustrating. Here is an effective list of ways to get potential partners and supporters’ to say “Yes!”

Get a clue. No doesn’t always mean no. It could mean “Maybe, I’m not sure, or Not right now.” Investigate, do your research, or simply get to know your prospective client more.

It’s not you, it’s me. “If you hear “No” a lot — too much — it is probably a hint that you are doing something wrong.” Instead, try reevaluating your pitch and your product, and get constructive feedback from colleagues.

Deal with the objections. Address the five basic obstacles (no need, no money, no hurry, no desire, no trust) before making a pitch. If the prospective client does not have to worry about these obstacles, you are on your way to a “Yes.”

Make it better. Author Jack Canfield says to ask prospects, “Was my proposal a 10? If not, what would it take to make it a 10 for you?”

Don’t take it too seriously. Business writer Steve Strauss says, “Having the right attitude about a ‘No’ can really go a long way toward getting more ‘Yeses’. After all, what is a ‘No’ except a prelude to the next ‘Yes?’”

