5 Ways to turn a ‘No’ Into a ‘Yes’

The saying “You have to fail to win” has been around for decades. However, hearing “No” again and again after pitching a business proposal can become frustrating. Here is an effective list of ways to get potential partners and supporters’ to say “Yes!”
- Get a clue. No doesn’t always mean no. It could mean “Maybe, I’m not sure, or Not right now.” Investigate, do your research, or simply get to know your prospective client more.
- It’s not you, it’s me. “If you hear “No” a lot — too much — it is probably a hint that you are doing something wrong.” Instead, try reevaluating your pitch and your product, and get constructive feedback from colleagues.
- Deal with the objections. Address the five basic obstacles (no need, no money, no hurry, no desire, no trust) before making a pitch. If the prospective client does not have to worry about these obstacles, you are on your way to a “Yes.”
- Make it better. Author Jack Canfield says to ask prospects, “Was my proposal a 10? If not, what would it take to make it a 10 for you?”
- Don’t take it too seriously. Business writer Steve Strauss says, “Having the right attitude about a ‘No’ can really go a long way toward getting more ‘Yeses’. After all, what is a ‘No’ except a prelude to the next ‘Yes?’”
