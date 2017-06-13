ComEd: Beat the heat that’s on it’s way!

ComEd Offers Ways to Beat the Heat that’s On Its Way!

Cool energy and safety tips as heatwave approaches

CHICAGO — Hot weather is on the way and ComEd is reminding customers of tips that can help them beat the heat.

Energy usage is usually the highest on hot days as customers crank up their air conditioners to cool off. The following ComEd tools can help customers save energy and costs:

More than 233,000 ComEd customers have signed up for the Peak Times Savings program . These customers receive notices of the weekday times when they can voluntarily reduce their energy use and earn credits on their bills.

If This, Then That is a free web-based service, to create applets for customers who participate in ComEd’s Peak Time Savings and Hourly Pricing programs. An example of how this works is: IF a Peak Time Savings Event is in progress THEN adjust my Smart Thermostat.

On ComEd’s My Account , customers with smart meters can stay on top of their energy use by accessing their hourly and daily energy use information.

Customers with smart meters can sign up for High-Usage Alerts and get notified, via email, text or phone when their electricity use is trending higher than usual.

Tips for customers to stay safe and cool when temperatures increase:

Stay hydrated : Drink plenty of water.

Cool Down: Relax in cooler areas of the house, such as a basement.

Cooling Centers: Visit designated cooling centers such as libraries or other public buildings.

Reduce Heat: Use appliances like ovens and dishwashers during cooler periods – morning or evening.

Manage the Temperature: Raise your thermostat by 10 degrees when you leave your home and before going to sleep.

Block the Heat: Keep shades, blinds and curtains closed to avoid taking in 40 percent of unwanted heat.

Close Doors : Keep doors closed to keep cool air in and hot air out.

Check on Family and Friends: Remember to check on elderly or disabled neighbors and friends.

For more information on the ComEd Energy Efficiency Program visit ComEd.com/HomeSavings . For information about ComEd’s Peak Time Savings program, visit ComEd.com/PTS

Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd) is a unit of Chicago-based Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC), the nation’s leading competitive energy provider, with approximately 10 million customers. ComEd provides service to approximately 3.9 million customers across northern Illinois, or 70 percent of the state’s population. For more information visit ComEd .com , and connect with the company on Facebook , Twitter and YouTube .

