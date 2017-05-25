Healthy Eating Made Easy

The thought of a gourmet meal without the hassle of grocery shopping and a sous chef may sound too good to be true. But, it’s not if you’ve joined meal delivery service renaissance — a seemingly overnight phenomena that I, for one, hope is here to stay.

I had a chance just recently test run Terra’s Kitchen — a service that sources clean, sustainable ingredients that are antibiotic- and hormone-free, as well as non-GMO and organic, when possible to provide fresh food delivery to support healthy lifestyles, including Paleo, gluten-free, and vegetarian. To start, you choose from recipes starting at $9.99 per serving created by the company’s culinary team for the week or allow them to choose the ones they believe you’ll enjoy in plans like two meals per week for four people. Terra’s Kitchen menus include full meals like Honey Mango Glazed Salmon and Blueberry Citrus Rice and Pan Seared Chicken and Crisp Haricots Verts in a Sweet and Sour Bacon Sauce as well as salads, smoothies, snacks, juices and sides. Once they’ve diced, chopped, and portioned, your package will be delivered to your door.

I ordered the Big Island Steak Bowl and Asian Spiced Turkey Burger + Quick Pickles, which arrived in an eco-friendly climate-controlled vessel – all ingredients pre-portioned and prepped in well-labeled packaging, and with step-by-step recipe sheets for precise preparation of each meal. I’ll admit, I didn’t believe it would take me less than an hour to prepare the meals. I was wrong; from start to finish, everything was plated in less than 30 minutes.

You can skip weeks in your subscription-based account and cancel in advance of a new order being in process, so all bases have been covered if you’ve been on the fence about whether meal delivery is something you’d like to integrate into your routine. If you ask me, I say go for it.

