Walmart seeks nonprofits to help fight hunger in Georgia

Applications begin Feb. 6 through Feb. 10 for grants up to $200,000

As part of Walmart’s commitment to fight hunger in the southeast, the Walmart Foundation invites local nonprofits with hunger relief programs to apply for grants of between $25,000 and $200,000. Starting today, The Walmart Foundation will begin accepting grant applications. The deadline to submit grant requests is Friday, February 10, 2017 at 11:59 p.m. Central time.

“We see these grants as opportunities to use our size and strengths to help others,” said Paul Lewellen, Regional General Manager for Walmart in the southeast. “Supporting local hunger-relief programs is one more way we can help children and families have access to nutritious food.”

Hunger-relief programs may include, but are not limited to, food pantries, backpack programs and SNAP outreach. Eligible applicants must have a current 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status. Grant submissions are only accepted online at http://corporate.walmart.com/_foundation_/apply-for-grants/state-giving-program.

Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have committed to provide four billion meals between 2015 and 2020 to people in need. Walmart aims to reach this goal through grants to charitable organizations and hunger-relief programs, as well as through food donations from Walmart stores, Sam’s Clubs and distribution centers.

In 2016, Walmart and the Walmart Foundation helped local communities in Georgia by raising $45,686,793 in cash and in-kind donations to nonprofits, and Walmart donated 23,702,446 pounds of food – the equivalent of 19,752,038 meals. Click here to learn more about Walmart and the Walmart Foundation’s commitments to fight hunger and provide nutrition education.

