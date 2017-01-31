With couples spending an average of $32,641 on their wedding, which often costs less during the first few months of the year, the personal-finance website WalletHub took an in-depth look at 2017’s Best Places to Get Married.
To help couples find the most wedding-friendly destinations, WalletHub’s analysts compared 150 of the biggest U.S. cities across 20 key indicators of cost-effectiveness, convenience and enjoyment. The data set ranges from “average wedding cost” to “venues and event spaces per capita” to “hotel availability.”
Best Places to Get Married
1
Las Vegas, NV
11
St. Louis, MO
2
Orlando, FL
12
New Orleans, LA
3
Atlanta, GA
13
Springfield, MO
4
Tampa, FL
14
Boise, ID
5
Cincinnati, OH
15
Tucson, AZ
6
Scottsdale, AZ
16
Birmingham, AL
7
Salt Lake City, UT
17
Richmond, VA
8
Fort Lauderdale, FL
18
Austin, TX
9
Knoxville, TN
19
San Diego, CA
10
Miami, FL
20
Tempe, AZ
Best vs. Worst
- El Paso, Texas, has the lowest average wedding cost, $15,514, which is 2.7 times lower than in New York, the city with the highest at $41,187.
- Orlando, Fla., has the most venues and event spaces per 100,000 residents, 61.15, which is 33.8 times more than in Cape Coral, Fla., the city with the fewest at 1.81.
- Washington has the most event planners per 100,000 residents, 96.14, which is 22.7 times more than in Stockton, Calif., the city with the fewest at 4.23.
- San Francisco has the most photographers per 100,000 residents, 171.51, which is 32 times more than in Newark, N.J., the city with the fewest at 5.36.
- Orlando, Fla., has the most bridal shops per 100,000 residents, 15.58, which is 43.3 times more than in Greensboro, N.C., the city with the fewest at 0.36.
- San Francisco has the most musicians per 100,000 residents, 18.44, which is 55.9 times more than in Anchorage, Alaska, the city with the fewest at 0.33.
- Orlando, Fla., has the most flower shops per 100,000 residents, 108.28, which is 33.6 times more than in Greensboro, N.C., the city with the fewest at 3.22.
To view the full report and your city’s rank, please visit:
https://wallethub.com/edu/best-places-to-get-married/18721/