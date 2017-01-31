With couples spending an average of $32,641 on their wedding, which often costs less during the first few months of the year, the personal-finance website WalletHub took an in-depth look at 2017’s Best Places to Get Married.

To help couples find the most wedding-friendly destinations, WalletHub’s analysts compared 150 of the biggest U.S. cities across 20 key indicators of cost-effectiveness, convenience and enjoyment. The data set ranges from “average wedding cost” to “venues and event spaces per capita” to “hotel availability.”

Best Places to Get Married 1 Las Vegas, NV 11 St. Louis, MO 2 Orlando, FL 12 New Orleans, LA 3 Atlanta, GA 13 Springfield, MO 4 Tampa, FL 14 Boise, ID 5 Cincinnati, OH 15 Tucson, AZ 6 Scottsdale, AZ 16 Birmingham, AL 7 Salt Lake City, UT 17 Richmond, VA 8 Fort Lauderdale, FL 18 Austin, TX 9 Knoxville, TN 19 San Diego, CA 10 Miami, FL 20 Tempe, AZ

Best vs. Worst

El Paso, Texas, has the lowest average wedding cost , $15,514, which is 2.7 times lower than in New York, the city with the highest at $41,187.



Orlando, Fla., has the most venues and event spaces per 100,000 residents , 61.15, which is 33.8 times more than in Cape Coral, Fla., the city with the fewest at 1.81.



Washington has the most event planners per 100,000 residents , 96.14, which is 22.7 times more than in Stockton, Calif., the city with the fewest at 4.23.



San Francisco has the most photographers per 100,000 residents, 171.51 , which is 32 times more than in Newark, N.J., the city with the fewest at 5.36.



Orlando, Fla., has the most bridal shops per 100,000 residents , 15.58, which is 43.3 times more than in Greensboro, N.C., the city with the fewest at 0.36.



San Francisco has the most musicians per 100,000 residents , 18.44, which is 55.9 times more than in Anchorage, Alaska, the city with the fewest at 0.33.



Orlando, Fla., has the most flower shops per 100,000 residents , 108.28, which is 33.6 times more than in Greensboro, N.C., the city with the fewest at 3.22.



