2017's Best Places To Get Married

Posted 7 hours ago.


Defender Editorial Team
black couple hands and flowersWith couples spending an average of $32,641 on their wedding, which often costs less during the first few months of the year, the personal-finance website WalletHub took an in-depth look at 2017’s Best Places to Get Married.

To help couples find the most wedding-friendly destinations, WalletHub’s analysts compared 150 of the biggest U.S. cities across 20 key indicators of cost-effectiveness, convenience and enjoyment. The data set ranges from “average wedding cost” to “venues and event spaces per capita” to “hotel availability.”  

 

 

Best Places to Get Married

 

 

 

1

Las Vegas, NV

 

11

St. Louis, MO

 

2

Orlando, FL

 

12

New Orleans, LA

 

3

Atlanta, GA

 

13

Springfield, MO

 

4

Tampa, FL

 

14

Boise, ID

 

5

Cincinnati, OH

 

15

Tucson, AZ

 

6

Scottsdale, AZ

 

16

Birmingham, AL

 

7

Salt Lake City, UT

 

17

Richmond, VA

 

8

Fort Lauderdale, FL

 

18

Austin, TX

 

9

Knoxville, TN

 

19

San Diego, CA

 

10

Miami, FL

 

20

Tempe, AZ

 

Best vs. Worst

  • El Paso, Texas, has the lowest average wedding cost, $15,514, which is 2.7 times lower than in New York, the city with the highest at $41,187.
  •  
  • Orlando, Fla., has the most venues and event spaces per 100,000 residents, 61.15, which is 33.8 times more than in Cape Coral, Fla., the city with the fewest at 1.81.
  •  
  • Washington has the most event planners per 100,000 residents, 96.14, which is 22.7 times more than in Stockton, Calif., the city with the fewest at 4.23.
  •  
  • San Francisco has the most photographers per 100,000 residents, 171.51which is 32 times more than in Newark, N.J., the city with the fewest at 5.36.
  •  
  • Orlando, Fla., has the most bridal shops per 100,000 residents, 15.58, which is 43.3 times more than in Greensboro, N.C., the city with the fewest at 0.36. 
  •  
  • San Francisco has the most musicians per 100,000 residents, 18.44, which is 55.9 times more than in Anchorage, Alaska, the city with the fewest at 0.33.
  •  
  • Orlando, Fla., has the most flower shops per 100,000 residents, 108.28, which is 33.6 times more than in Greensboro, N.C., the city with the fewest at 3.22.
  •  

To view the full report and your city’s rank, please visit: 

https://wallethub.com/edu/best-places-to-get-married/18721/

