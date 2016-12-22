Health Care open enrollment extended

Through the extended deadline for January 1, 2017 coverage, Americans are demonstrating clear demand for quality, affordable coverage as 6.4 million consumers have signed up for Health Insurance Marketplace plans through HealthCare.gov, an increase of 400,000 plan selections compared to last year at this time. Total plan selections from November 1 through the extended deadline of December 19 include 2.05 million new consumers and 4.31 million returning consumers actively renewing their coverage. Consumers whose coverage will be automatically renewed for January 1 are not yet included in these totals.

“With a record 6.4 million consumers selecting plans for January 1, Americans are once again proving that Marketplace coverage is vital to them and their families,” said Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia Burwell. “Now, we want uninsured Americans who have not yet signed up to know they have not missed their chance to get covered. Open Enrollment for 2017 continues through January 31st. With most Marketplace consumers able to find coverage for less than $75 per month in premiums, uninsured Americans should join the millions of Americans who’ve already gone to HealthCare.gov to check out their options.”

December 15th, the original deadline for January 1 coverage, was the biggest day of any Open Enrollment ever, with 670,000 plan selections, breaking last year’s December 15th record of 600,000. To meet high demand, CMS extended the deadline for January 1 coverage by two business days.

This snapshot covers plan selections made through the extended deadline of December 19. Throughout Open Enrollment, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) will release enrollment snapshots for the HealthCare.gov platform, which is used by the Federally-facilitated Marketplaces and State Partnership Marketplaces, as well as some State-based Marketplaces. This snapshot is a special edition to report enrollment numbers for consumers securing January 1, 2017 coverage.

These snapshots provide point-in-time estimates of biweekly plan selections, call center activity, and visits to HealthCare.gov or CuidadoDeSalud.gov. The final number of plan selections associated with enrollment activity during a reporting period may change as plan modifications or cancellations occur, such as due to life changes like starting a new job or getting married. In addition, as in previous years, the biweekly snapshot only reports new plan selections, active plan renewals and, starting in January, auto-renewals; it does not report the number of consumers who have paid premiums to effectuate their enrollment.

Later in the Open Enrollment period, HHS will produce more detailed reports that look at plan selections across the Marketplace, including both states using the HealthCare.gov platform and State-based Marketplaces using their own enrollment platforms.

Also On Atlanta Daily World: