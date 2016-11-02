Church Circuit 11-2-16

Music In A Great Space

NOV. 4–Duquesne University Choirs will perform Nov. 4 and Nov. 6 at Shadyside Presbyterian Church. Friday is entitled, “Radiant is the World Soul” and Sunday is “A Service of Remembrance for All Saints.” The Friday concert starts at 7:30 p.m. and the Sunday concert starts at 3 p.m.

Gospel Lights concert

NOV. 5—The Hattie B. Richey Missionary Society at Jerusalem Baptist Church, located at 123 Steuben St., in the West End, will host The Pittsburgh Gospel Lights in concert at 5 p.m. A free will offering will be collected. Reverend Theodore E. Pugh is the senior pastor.

1 2Next page »

Also On Atlanta Daily World: