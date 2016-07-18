Best of the V-103 Car & Bike Show 2016

ATLANTA — The V-103 13th annual Car & Bike Show returned to the cavernous Georgia World Congress Center. Superstar rappers T.I., Jeezy and Wacka Flocka Flame lit up the stage while the wondrous whips and wheels lit up the showroom.

Greg Street, the ultra popular evening V-103 radio show host, said the 13th annual Cr & Bike Show is a concept that he helped birth while he took a moratorium from the Atlanta market and was a deejay in Dallas and Houston before returning to the ATL.

“I think we did 25,000-30,000 people. We also have a big turnout in Atlanta for the bikes and all the nice cars — we have a nice G-wagon with a 101 kit on the back, the Screaming Eagle 2009 Harley Davison with a racing kit on it. It’s some really nice stuff in here.

Street wasn’t kidding. The 2016 Car & Bike Show illuminated some eye-poppping, mind-blowing engines on wheels. Take a look at a highlight of the day by flipping the page:

