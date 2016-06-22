Go, And Tell It…

…Like It Is

By Ken Hare

Chicago Defender Staff Writer

The Justice Department as part of its pattern or practice investigation into Chicago Police Department’s (CPD) possible violations of Constitutional and federal laws is hearing testimony today from citizens of Chicago about their encounters and criminal justice reform. Chicago Police has been accused of a wide range of accusations including racial discrimination and lack of police accountability, especially when it comes to disciplining police involved in civilian shootings.

The Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Justice Department along with the U.S. State’s Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois are hosting four community forums in Chicago. The first one was this past Monday at Malcolm X and for some unknown reason was poorly attended. Despite over 400 current reported lawsuits against the City of Chicago and CPD and thousands of civilian complaints against officers, the room was virtually empty.

Today – at Kennedy-King College, 740 W. 63rd Street – U Building, from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM – is your opportunity to share your story. Youtube videos posted online within just the past week have shown CPD’s careless disregard for civil and human rights. It continues unabated right under the watchful eyes of the Justice Department.

West Sider, Shaquille O’Neal was kicked unconscious in the head by a yet unnamed officer. A group of protesters estimated at over 100 descended upon CPD headquarters at 1 AM Tuesday morning. Among them was community activist Lamon Reccord “We are tired and we are fed up with the misconduct,” he stated.

Attorney Gregory Kulis has filed a federal suit on behalf of his client, Robert Foreman, who was robbed this past Sunday at gunpoint and called 911 for help. When the CPD arrived they arrested Foreman and repeatedly punched him in the face even though he was the alleged victim of a crime. The unnamed police officer was captured using excessive force by community activist Maurice Fulsom who just so happened to be passing by.

The lawsuit alleges that Foreman’s Fourth and Fourteenth Amendment rights of the United States Constitution were violated as well as trumped up charges leading to a false arrest.

The Chicago Defender encourages everyone to attend tonight’s meeting at Kennedy-King College. Share this story with your family and friends, your brothers and sisters and with anyone who has ever been mistreated at the hands of CPD. Go share your story and tell it like it is.

If you can’t make it tonight there are two more forums scheduled:

Truman College, 1145 W. Wilson, Tuesday, July 12, 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM

KROC Center – Chapel, 1250 W. 119th Street, Thursday, July 14, 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM

