Meet the cast of ‘Real Housewives of Dallas’

The latest incarnation of the “Real Housewives” franchise commenced in the Lone Star State with the “Real Housewives of Dallas” premieres on Bravo with actual housewives and very opulent women perched on their own stumps ready to bring the drama.

The official RHOD bio for the cast of five women and one friend reads as follows:

A natural expansion for “The Real Housewives” franchise, the extravagant, over-the-top city of Dallas is deeply rooted in Texan pride, where people believe that if they are lucky enough to live in the Lone Star State, they are lucky enough. The series delves into the lives of five sophisticated southern socialites – Cary Deuber, Tiffany Hendra, Stephanie Hollman, LeeAnne Locken and Brandi Redmond, along with their friend Marie Reyes – as they climb their way to the top of the city’s most exclusive circle.

With big wallets, big hearts and even bigger drama, these ladies prove why you don’t mess with Texas, let alone a Housewife … “The Real Housewives of Dallas” gives an exclusive look into the glamorous galas, scintillating scandals and enormous egos of this quintet of women as they navigate the social scene of the city’s elite, all while juggling their husbands, boyfriends and families. Pedigree and status may grant an automatic invite to the most exclusive gatherings in town, but one misstep could send anyone to the blacklist. Pecking orders and relationships are at stake when old-money meets new-money meets no-money, and these ladies soon realize who will survive the twists and turns, and who will be left in the dust to lick their wounds.

Let’s take a look at the cast of the “Real Housewives of Dallas.”

BRANDI REDMOND:

A former All-Star, Pro-Bowl and five-time Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader, Brandi’s heart and soul is Texas forever. She has lived in the Lone Star State for 25 years and is a graduate of Texas Woman’s University. She is married to her high-school sweetheart, Bryan, and is currently a full-time mom of two young, girls. While her husband travels frequently for business, Brandi shifts her focus to charity, home-making and shenanigans with her best friend Stephanie.

